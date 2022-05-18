Target and Walmart are not alone in their earnings struggles as S&P 500 margins fall

Is this a bear market rally? Call it what you want, but the S & P 500 is now up 4% since Thursday's close, and the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) has gone from 34.7 to 26.2. In other words, we have much lower volatility and a 4% rally. To be sure, Target appears to be pumping the brakes on the market rebound, after its earnings missed analyst expectations. You can forgive Target if their comments this morning sound very much like Walmart's comments Tuesday: "Operating margin rate of 5.3% was well below expectations, driven primarily by gross margin pressure reflecting actions to reduce excess inventory as well as higher freight and transportation costs." They also cited "supply chain disruptions, and increased compensation and headcount in our distribution centers." That 5.3% operating margin was well below the 9.8% margin of a year ago. It sounds similar to what Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said one day prior: "U.S. inflation levels, particularly in food and fuel, created more pressure on margin mix and operating costs than we expected." Walmart and Target are not alone. Margins for the overall S & P 500 remain relatively high but are off the historic highs we saw a year ago: S & P 500 profit margins: still high but declining Today: 12.09% Q4 2021: 13.4% Q3 2021: 13.2% Q2: 2021: 13.5% Source: S & P Global Still, 12.09% is nothing to scoff at. S & P 500 margins were in the 9%-11% range for many years before jumping a few years ago. That, along with Federal Reserve liquidity, was certainly a factor in the S & P 500's outsized performance of the last few years. So much for the 'defensive' play on consumer staples If higher costs are pushing consumers, particularly those at the lower end, toward lower-priced private and generic labels (as Walmart seemed to imply) — that is a tough situation for old-school companies such as Procter & Gamble, who have many higher-priced brand labels. Conversely, it may help companies that have significant private label operations. Costco, for example, owns Kirkland.