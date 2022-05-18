These stocks are expanding margins as other companies struggle with rising costs

Recent retail earnings have showed just how big a toll rising inflation, a major concern for investors all year, is having on corporate profits. Target and Walmart both cited higher costs and inventory woes for the hits they took in the previous quarter — which led to disappointing earnings. Target CEO Brian Cornell told CNBC on Wednesday that rising costs intensified so fast over the past 13 weeks he didn't project some of the increases. But while retailers are getting hit, there are other companies fighting the surge in costs. CNBC Pro screened for stocks Wall Street loves that have expanding margins and growing profits, using data from FactSet. Each stock on the list has expanded margins in the latest quarter by at least 5 percentage points from the year-earlier period. They're also estimated to grow earnings this year by at least 20% and have buy ratings from more than half of the analysts covering them. Source: CNBC Pro, FactSet Micron Technology and Broadcom are the two tech names on the list and have the most buy ratings from Wall Street analysts. Micron has seen the biggest margin expansion over the past year, growing by 20.8 percentage points. Broadcom has the highest gross margin on the list at 60.4%. EOG Resources has the highest projected earnings growth for 2022. Energy stocks have been outperforming other sectors all year, thanks to a surge in oil prices. EOG had the second-biggest margin expansion over the past year among the companies that made CNBC Pro's list. Insurance company Arthur J. Gallaghe r has the highest gross margins at 92.4%, and its earnings are estimated to grow by about 43% this year. Freeport-McMoRan and United Rentals also made the list.