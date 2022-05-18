CNBC Pro

These stocks are expanding margins as other companies struggle with rising costs

Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProUnlike Walmart and Target, these stocks tend to do well when inflation is high
Hannah Miaoan hour ago
CNBC ProTarget and Walmart are not alone in their earnings struggles as S&P 500 margins fall
Bob Pisani3 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO04:56
CNBC ProJPMorgan: Investors can monetize volatility in foreign exchange market
Read More