After Toyota's Mirai, the Japanese auto giant zeroes in on buses and heavy-duty trucks

One of Toyota's Sora busess photographed in Japan on Nov. 5, 2021. Toyota started working on the development of fuel-cell vehicles back in 1992. Korekore | Istock Editorial | Getty Images

Toyota Motor Europe, CaetanoBus and Air Liquide have signed an agreement related to the development of hydrogen-based transport options, as the race to develop low and zero-emission vehicles heats up. In a statement Tuesday, Toyota said the deal would aim for what it called "closer cooperation in developing opportunities for hydrogen mobility projects in several European countries." CaetanoBus is based in Portugal and part of Toyota Caetano Portugal and Mitsui & Co. The firms are set to focus on a number of areas related to hydrogen, including infrastructure connected to distribution and refueling; low-carbon and renewable hydrogen production; and deploying hydrogen in a range of vehicle types. Toyota said the initial focus would be on "buses, light commercial vehicles and cars, with a further aim to accelerate the heavy-duty truck segment."