CNBC Pro

Unlike Walmart and Target, these stocks tend to do well when inflation is high

thumbnail
Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProTarget and Walmart are not alone in their earnings struggles as S&P 500 margins fall
Bob Pisani2 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO04:56
CNBC ProJPMorgan: Investors can monetize volatility in foreign exchange market
6 hours ago
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs reveals how to trade the 'troubling triad' hitting markets right now
Zavier Ong
Read More