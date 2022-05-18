What to watch today: Stock futures fall as inflation claims another retailer

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Target's premarket stock plunge came after the retailer Wednesday morning reported adjusted first-quarter earnings that fell well short of estimates. The company's profit was hampered by pricey freight costs, higher markdowns and lower-than-expected sales of discretionary items from TVs to bicycles. (CNBC)



Like Walmart on Tuesday, which also cited inflationary and higher inventory pressures, Target's revenue exceeded estimates. Target reiterated its sales forecast, which calls for mid single-digit growth on a percentage basis this year and beyond. (CNBC) Unlike Home Depot's strong quarter and guidance a day earlier, rival Lowe's on Wednesday morning delivered first-quarter revenue that missed expectations. Lowe's shares dropped 2% in the premarket. The company saw cooler spring weather hurt demand for supplies for outdoor do-it-yourself projects. (CNBC)



Home Depot held up as pro sales outpaced DIY. Lowe's, which gets about 75% to 80% of its total sales from DIY customers, did beat on earnings. The company reiterated its full-year outlook for sales between $97 billion and $99 billion. (CNBC) JPMorgan (JPM) Chase's Jamie Dimon was handed a rare rebuke late Tuesday as shareholders expressed their disapproval of his $52.6 million bonus designed to keep him at the helm for another five years. While the vote was nonbinding, JPMorgan's board said it takes investor feedback "seriously" and intended Dimon's bonus to be a one-time event. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH