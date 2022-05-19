Alex Rodriguez invests in mixed martial arts company PFL at $500 million valuation

Alex Rodriguez is betting on the growth of mixed martial arts.

The former MLB star is now a partial owner of the Professional Fighters League after he contributed to a $30 million funding round, the company said Thursday. Rodriguez joined media investment firm Waverley Capital in the raise and will have a seat on PFL's board of directors.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

This marks the second recent pro sports investment for Rodriguez. He became a co-owner of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves in April 2021, joining former Walmart e-commerce executive Marc Lore to buy the franchise for a reported $1.5 billion. Through his A-Rod Corp. firm, he invests in UFC-branded gyms.

Rodriguez, 46, made more than $450 million throughout his 22-season MLB career, according to Spotrac, a website that tracks sports contracts. He retired in 2016.

PFL is now valued at $500 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. That's up from a reported $400 million in 2021. The person declined to be named because PFL's valuation isn't public.

The company will use the funds from the Rodriguez-Waverley deal to expand globally and target free agent fighters from Endeavor-owned UFC, PFL founder and Chairman Donn Davis said in an interview with CNBC. PFL wants to build a roster to leverage its pay-per-view "Super Fight" event that's scheduled to debut in 2023.

"They now have a great option – UFC or PFL," Davis said. "We're open for business in the pay-per-view division."