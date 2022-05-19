CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Thursday — Cisco's China problem, Kohl's follows retailers down

Jim Cramer@jimcramer
The logo of Cisco Systems is seen at their headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, France.
Philippe Wojazer | Reuters

What I am looking at May 19, 2022

  • The beginning of the true impact of inflation on the economy from Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) shows who has been eating rising costs. It also shows that the Federal Reserve is being short-sighted and ill-advised by not having an intra-day 100-basis-point increase to shock the system. Inflation is everywhere … can there be a demand destruction?

