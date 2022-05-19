The euro is nearing parity with the dollar: Here's what it could mean for investors

The euro sign sculpture stands outside the former European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday, July 3, 2016.

The euro is nearing parity with the U.S. dollar for the first time in 20 years, but currency strategists are divided on whether it will get there, and what it will mean for investors and the economy.

As of Thursday morning in Europe, the euro was hovering around $1.05, having been in steady decline for almost a year, down from around $1.22 last June. The common currency slid to just above $1.03 earlier this week.

The dollar has been strengthened by risk aversion in markets as concerns about Russia's war in Ukraine, surging inflation, supply chain problems, slowing growth and tightening monetary policy have driven investors toward traditional "safe haven" assets.

The narrowing between the two currencies has also been driven by divergence in monetary policy among central banks. The U.S. Federal Reserve earlier this month raised benchmark borrowing rates by half a percentage point, its second hike of 2022, as it looks to rein in inflation running at a 40-year high.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the central bank will not hesitate to continue raising rates until inflation comes down to a manageable level and repeated his commitment to bring it closer to the Fed's 2% target.

The European Central Bank, by contrast to the Fed and the Bank of England, has yet to raise interest rates despite record high inflation across the euro zone. However, it has signaled the end of its asset purchase program and policymakers have struck a more hawkish tone of late.

ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday that excessive euro weakness threatens price stability in the bloc, increasing the cost of dollar-denominated imported goods and commodities and further fueling the price pressures that have driven euro zone inflation to record highs.

What would it take to get to parity?

Sam Zief, global head of FX strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank, told CNBC on Wednesday that the path to parity would require "a downgrade in growth expectations for the euro area relative to the U.S., akin to what we got in the immediate aftermath of the Ukraine invasion."

"Is that possible? Sure, but it's certainly not our base case, and even in that case, it does seem like euro at parity becomes your worst case scenario," Zief said.

He suggested that the risk-reward over a two to three-year period — with the ECB likely escaping negative rate territory and fewer fixed income outflows from the euro area — means the euro looks "incredibly cheap" at present.

"I don't think there's many clients that are going to look back in two to three years and think that buying euro sub-$1.05 was a bad idea," Zief said.

He noted that the Fed's aggressive interest rate hiking cycle and quantitative tightening over the next two years are already priced into the dollar, a view echoed by Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Gallo also told CNBC via email that it's not just the prospect of material policy divergence between the Fed and the ECB that will affect the EURUSD pair.

"It's also the evolution of the EUR's core balance of payments flows, and the prospect of additional negative energy supply shocks, which are also dragging the currency lower," he said.