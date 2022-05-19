Strategist says U.S. stocks are undervalued right now — and names his top picks to buy the dip

The New York Stock Exchange stands in lower Manhattan after global stocks fell as concerns mount that rising inflation will prompt central banks to tighten monetary policy on May 11, 2021 in New York City. By mid afternoon the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had lost 0.6% after falling 2.2% at its session low.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Morningstar's David Sekera thinks the market sell-off is looking overdone — and reveals the tech stocks he thinks are attractive right now, as well as his picks to ride the return of consumer spending.