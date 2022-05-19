Tesla whale calls for $15 billion stock buyback after share price craters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is trying to buy Twitter and manage multiple companies at the same time.

Billionaire Leo Koguan, who claims to be the third largest individual shareholder of Tesla stock, is calling on the carmaker to announce a $15 billion stock buyback as the company's share price continues to fall.

In a tweet to Martin Viecha, Tesla's senior director of investor relations, Koguan said the company should immediately announce that it plans to buy back $5 billion of Tesla shares this year and $10 billion next year. He added that Tesla should use its free cashflow to fund the buyback and that it shouldn't effect its existing $18 billion cash reserves. Tesla did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Tesla shares closed down more than 6% Wednesday amid a broad market sell-off. The company's stock is down more than 30% this year.

A stock buyback — when a public company uses cash to buy shares of its own on the open market — is a method that firms use to try to return capital to shareholders.

Buybacks climbed to a record high of $850 billion in 2021. During the year, Apple repurchased more of its own stock than any other public company, followed by Alphabet and then Meta. Alphabet announced another $70 billion buyback last month.

Koguan "bet the house" on Tesla early on in the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Forbes report from October that said he had made billions by going long on the electric vehicle maker. Koguan reportedly went all in on Tesla after selling his shares in other companies like Baidu, Nvidia, China Mobile and Nio.

"I regarded myself as Elon's fanboy," Koguan reportedly said. "I would say he is the only person I really respect on Earth."