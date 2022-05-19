CNBC Pro

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Tesla, CSX, Under Armour, Target & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProMorgan Stanley downgrades Under Armour after CEO departure, says confidence in turnaround is waning
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProCiti downgrades railroad stocks including CSX, says slowing economic growth will limit upside
Jesse Pound3 hours ago
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: Netflix, Tesla, Visa, Warby Parker, Penn, Disney & more
Michael Bloom
Read More