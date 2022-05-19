CNBC Pro

Fund manager likes this automaker — and it’s not Tesla

thumbnail
Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE
Tesla fast charging stations (Superchargers) are located in a parking lot.
Philipp Schulze | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

Tesla may be an investor favorite for exposure to the electric vehicle industry, but fund manager Jordan Cvetanovski has another way to play the booming sector.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProStrategist says U.S. stocks are undervalued right now — and names his top picks to buy the dip
Zavier Ong2 hours ago
CNBC ProStocks set to test lows, driven by mounting worries about the economy and corporate profits
Patti Domm4 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO10:23
CNBC ProApple, Caterpillar, and Target are some of today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers May 18
Alison Conklin4 hours ago
Read More