What to watch today: Dow set to open lower after its worst day since 2020 on inflation worries

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

BJ's Wholesale (BJ) jumped 5.8% in the premarket after an upbeat earnings report. The warehouse retailer beat estimates by 15 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 87 cents per share. Quarterly revenue and same-store sales were also better than expected. Bath & Body Works (BBWI) reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter, but the personal care products retailer cut its full-year earnings forecast due to inflationary factors and increased investments. The stock slumped 6.8% in the premarket. Canada Goose (GOOS) rallied 8.9% in premarket action after the company reported an unexpected profit as well as better-than-expected revenue. Canada Goose also raised its full-year forecast. Under Armour (UAA) CEO Patrik Frisk is stepping down, as of June 1, to be replaced on an interim basis by Chief Operating Officer Colin Browne. Frisk became CEO of the athletic apparel maker at the beginning of 2020, just before the Covid pandemic hit. Sales have fallen nearly 50% since then. Under Armour slid 5.3% in premarket trading.

WATERCOOLER