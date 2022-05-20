Chinese electric car start-up Nio says supply chain disruption, not demand, is their biggest problem

BEIJING — Nio's biggest challenge right now is making sure that supply chains are stable, CEO William Li told CNBC.

The Chinese electric carmaker has had to charge customers more due to soaring prices of raw materials.

When Covid controls in April prevented Nio's from getting parts from suppliers, the company had to temporarily suspend production. But the company said it was able to restart some production a few days later.

Still, as of Thursday, Li still described the overall state of auto production in China as in the process of recovery while Shanghai and other parts of the country remain under Covid controls.

On the sales front, Li said he expects consumer demand for electric cars to persist — even if the Chinese government reduces subsidies or other policy support for the sector.