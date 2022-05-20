Cramer's lightning round: Signet Jewelers is a buy

Loading chart...

Excelerate Energy Inc: "We still like it. ... I'm saying [buy]."

Signet Jewelers Ltd: "I think that stock's a buy."

Bank of America Corp: "This stock has gotten so cheap. ... I'm a believer."

Riot Blockchain Inc: "You absolutely should own it as it was your speculative situation. ... But please, don't add too many of those."

