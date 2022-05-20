Recession is ‘likely,’ former SEC chief economist says. Here’s his advice for how to prepare

By nearly every measure, the U.S. economy made a stunning recovery after the coronavirus pandemic spurred mass shutdowns and layoffs nationwide.

The labor market has added back millions of jobs and wages have gone up substantially, even among lower-paying positions.

But soaring inflation and rapidly rising interest rates have most Americans worried that the good times will be short lived.

"Are we going to have a recession? It's pretty likely," said Larry Harris, the Fred V. Keenan Chair in Finance at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business and former chief economist of the SEC.

"It's very hard to stop inflation without a recession."

To tame the recent inflationary spike, the Federal Reserve signaled it will continue to raise interest rates.

When rates are high, consumers get a better return on the money they stash in a bank account and must shell out more to get a loan, which can trigger them to borrow less.

"Rising interest rates choke off spending by increasing the cost of financing," Harris said.