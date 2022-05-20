CNBC Pro

Salesforce is too cheap to ignore despite possible slower growth, JPMorgan says

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Apple, Salesforce, Costco, Block & more
Michael Bloom30 min ago
CNBC ProRide out the market storm with Apple, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProJPMorgan says Bill.com is 'bona fide growth stock' unfairly caught in the sell-off
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More