What to watch today: Stock futures rise after S&P 500 closes on brink of a bear market

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures bounced Friday, one day after continued selling on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 close on the doorstep of the joining the Nasdaq in a bear market. Those two stock benchmarks were headed for their seventh straight weekly losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which also closed lower Thursday, was poised for its eighth down week in a row. The Dow was locked in a steep correction. (CNBC) Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, fell Friday. The 10-year Treasury yield was trading around 2.9%. That's just under the key 3% level that's been breached on and off for weeks as traders push yields higher on the belief that the Fed will have to hike interest rates more aggressively to get inflation under control. (CNBC) China cut a key reference rate for mortgages by an unexpectedly wide margin Friday. That's the second reduction this year in this key rate as Beijing seeks to revive the country's ailing housing sector and prop up the world's second-largest economy hampered by Covid lockdowns. (Reuters)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH