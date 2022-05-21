Even in a hot labor market, workers are worried about job security

Even amid the Great Resignation, job demand skyrocketing, and shifting power dynamics between employers and employees that have led companies to enhance compensation packages and other perks, fears over job security still exist among a majority of workers.

"Workers have experienced a tremendous amount of upheaval," ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson said during a recent CNBC Evolve Livestream. "The changes are both seismic and persistent."

Richardson cited a recent ADP survey that found that only 20% of workers felt that their job was secure.

That is just one byproduct of a new working landscape that is poised for further adjustment due to the looming threat of a recession and slower growth for companies, both tied to the fight against inflation.

Even as the economy has added over two million jobs this year, near 40-year high inflation is limiting the amount of money workers bring home and jeopardizing a full recovery for the economy from the Covid-19 crisis.

"The real thing to focus on today is inflation," Richardson said. "What inflation does is it erodes the value of that paycheck. ... People are getting more take-home pay; it's just not going as far as it used to."

"Even though their wages have gone up and they're growing faster, when all is said and done the average worker in the fourth quartile [of income earners] is only making about 2 bucks, a little less than 2 bucks [more] than they did in 2019 per hour," Richardson said. "Despite all the talk of wage growth, it hasn't been stellar when you think about inflation. Real wages are declining, and that's true at every income level."

U.S companies were expecting to pay an average 3.4% raise to workers in 2022, according to a January survey, outpacing the raises in both 2020 and 2021. While inflation was one reason given as to why, 74% of companies cited the tight labor market.

Microsoft recently said it would be raising compensation. "This increased investment in our worldwide compensation reflects the ongoing commitment we have to providing a highly competitive experience for our employees," a company spokesperson told CNBC.