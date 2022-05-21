Why the first autonomous vehicles winners won't be parked in your driveway

In this article F

TSLA

GM

GOOGL

An Apollo Robotaxi runs at Shougang Park as Baidu launches China's first driverless taxi service in the city on May 2, 2021 in Beijing, China. He Luqi | Qianlong.com | Visual China Group | Getty Images

For years, Alphabet's Waymo and others leaders have promised autonomous vehicles are just around the bend. But that future has not arrived yet. Why not? "In one word, it's complexity," said James Peng, CEO and co-founder of Pony.ai, an autonomous vehicle company. "Every time there is a technical breakthrough, there are challenges. We have the AI, the fast computer chips, the sensors. It's all solvable by fitting all the pieces together smoothly. 99.9% is not good enough to perfect the technology." Despite promises of life-saving, climate-change fighting, and cost-efficient driving, the reality is that "the autonomous vehicle nirvana is 10 years out," said Michael Dunne, CEO of autotech consultancy ZoZoGo. "While it's not impossible to get there, even the most advanced technologies are not there yet and used mainly in confined areas where things are predictable. We are far, far away from universal acceptance." Not only that, but "the business model is a bigger challenge than the technology," he said. Self-driving vehicles without steering wheels or brake pedals have been slow to scale and are viewed by many as a novelty. Additional road tests are needed to work out tech glitches. Regulations to permit driverless vehicles are still evolving by city, state, and country. High price tags hovering above $100,000 for an AV-equipped auto are a drawback to individual purchases for most buyers. Commercialization is still underway. Safety concerns remain, particularly after a fatal crash in March 2018 involving one of Uber's vehicles in Tempe, Arizona and multiple incidents involving Teslas being operated in self-driving mode.

Still, market leaders are betting big on smarter transit technology and are testing its viability, logging thousands of road miles to train self-driving algorithms and AI sensors to drive better than humans in all kinds of weather and unpredictable circumstances. Tech giants, automakers, and start-ups including GM's Cruise, Waymo, Baidu, and others have invested billions of dollars and years of R&D in this emerging market poised to reach 12% of new car registrations globally by 2030. Meanwhile, Tesla continues its work on its semi-autonomous autopilot and self-driving systems.

Promising future for robotaxis, robo-deliverys

Now after a decade and some bumpy starts, it's robotaxis, robot-driven deliveries, and autonomous trucks that are emerging as the most promising money-makers in the market. "Ride-hailing is a lousy business model with unhappy human drivers and urban mobility problems. The next great thing could be fleets of robotaxis," said Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan where he focuses on entrepreneurship and technology. He envisions urban streets without accidents, honking, traffic jams, and dedicated lanes for self-driving vehicles. In this next phase of passengers and road testing, the technical complexities are growing with unpredictable traffic patterns and weather factors such as fog and rain, plus lingering social awareness and acceptance issues. "It will still require a significant amount of time for autonomous driving to be commercialized on a large scale," said Dong Wei, vice president and chief safety operation officer of Baidu Intelligent Driving Business Group in Beijing. Paid passenger fares in fully driverless robotaxis could be the next step toward the commercial development of this transformative market.

Pony.ai, which ranked No. 10 on the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, along with Baidu in Beijing, have led the industry in launching fare-charging robotaxis for the public in China. The two companies started charging fares last November in Beijing for their robotaxi services, which have a safety driver monitoring the ride. Additionally, Pony.ai is starting a paid taxi service this May featuring 100 AVs as traditional taxis within the Nansha district of Guangzhou. Both also have been testing AVs and robotaxis in the U.S., although Pony.ai's driverless tests were suspended in California after a vehicle hit a lane divider and street sign in Fremont. China is targeting smart transportation as a national growth strategy and has designated several sections of major cities for testing. "If you are looking for the perfect place to test autonomous driving, it is hard to beat China for its ambition," said Dunne. While the Chinese and U.S. markets are developing closely in parallel, given heightened U.S.-China tech innovation competition and restrictions on cross-border investment, one plausible scenario is "two global ecosystems, one that is China-led and one that is U.S.-led with their respective systems and governments," Dunne said. "China does not want U.S. companies vacuuming up data and China testing in the U.S. faces the same issue. Chinese AV companies are likely to maintain R&D in the U.S. but deploy in China for China." In the U.S., industry leaders Waymo and Cruise expect to soon launch their own paid driverless robotaxis in San Francisco after several months of testing rides with employees. Additionally, Waymo plans to expand its fee-charging driverless rides to downtown Phoenix after pilots in late 2018 for paying customers in suburban Chandler.

Argo AI begins driverless operations in Miami and Austin. Courtesy: Argo AI

Ford and VW-backed Argo-AI have begun operating autonomous test vehicles without a human safety driver in Miami and Austin, Texas, moving around employees. Argo has been testing its self-driving technology on streets in eight cities across the U.S. and Europe, with some of its vehicles, with a human safety driver, being used by passengers in Miami Beach, Florida, through Lyft's ride-sharing network. Lyft has a roughly 2.5% stake in the company. Amazon-acquired start-up Zoox is custom testing its cube-like robotaxis in the Bay Area, Seattle, and Las Vegas, without initially charging for rides.

Billions bet by U.S. and Asian auto, tech giants