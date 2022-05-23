Bitcoin could fall to $8,000, a more than 70% plunge, Guggenheim's Minerd says

Scott Minerd, Guggenheim Partners LLC Global Chief Investment Officer, at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland on May 23rd, 2022.

Bitcoin could drop further and fall to $8,000 from its current levels, Guggenheim Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd predicted Monday.

That would represent a more than 70% drop to Monday morning's price of just over $30,000.

"When you break below 30,000 [dollars] consistently, 8,000 [dollars] is the ultimate bottom, so I think we have a lot more room to the downside, especially with the Fed being restrictive," Minerd told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin in a "Squawk Box" interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Monday.

Minerd is referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve's hiking of interest rates and tightening of monetary policy.

Since falling below $30,000 earlier this month, bitcoin has struggled to rally substantially above that level. It has regularly dipped below $30,000.

If Minerd's forecast comes true, it would inflict further pain on bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market which has seen around $500 billion wiped off its value in the past month. Bitcoin is down around 24% in the last 30 days alone.

The CIO also said that most crypto is "junk" but that bitcoin and ethereum will survive.