EBay is entering the NFT business, with an assist from hockey legend Wayne Gretzky

EBay is getting into NFTs — with an assist from hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. The company announced Monday that it's launching 13 limited-edition digital collectibles in partnership with Web3 platform OneOf, each of which contains a 3-D animated rendering of Gretzky making one of his signature moves on the ice. NFTs are a type of digital asset created to track ownership of a virtual item using blockchain technology. Such unique items could be artwork or sports trading cards. Each NFT is unique and can't be replicated and accrues value independently, stored in digital wallets as collectors' items. "Forty years ago, I was grateful to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated, it was a monumental moment in

my life," Gretzky said in a statement. "I'm honored to bring this collectible experience to my hockey fans who have followed my career for decades."

There are 142 million eBay buyers worldwide. It is the second-largest player — though a distant second to Amazon — in e-commerce. Electronics & accessories is the company's most popular category, which appeal to a younger consumer demographic. Earlier this month, eBay bought a 25% stake, worth $263 million, in toy maker Funko alongside a consortium including former Disney CEO Bob Iger, sports agent Rich Paul and the Chernin Group. "NFTs and blockchain technology are revolutionizing the collectibles space, and are increasingly viewed as an investment opportunity for enthusiasts," said Dawn Block, vice president of collectibles, electronics and home at eBay. "Through our partnership with OneOf, eBay is now making coveted NFTs more accessible to a new generation of collectors everywhere." OneOf claims to be a "green" NFT platform that uses energy efficient blockchain technology. The cryptocurrency mining process can use a large amount of energy, in some cases as much energy as entire countries. OneOf, which uses a "proof of stake" blockchain network, claims to use more than 2 million times less energy than what are known as "proof-of-work" networks. Additionally, the company — which to date has focused primarily on the music business — says more than 80% of the collections featured on its platform come from minority creators and women-led projects.