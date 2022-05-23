Google, Meta and Amazon will benefit from the Ukraine war, ad guru Martin Sorrell says

Martin Sorrell, founder and chairman of media firm S4 Capital, believes the war in Ukraine has the potential to benefit three of America's biggest tech firms.

"I'm very bullish on the tech giants ... because the war will have an impact on them," Sorrell told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos Monday.

He added: "The big three — Google (or Alphabet), Meta, and Amazon — will benefit, I think, as a result of the war."

Explaining his reasoning, Sorrell said: "Defense means cyber defense and cyber offense so technology and technological companies become really important."

Sorrell stopped short of saying exactly how Alphabet, Meta and Amazon could benefit from this, but all three companies boast that their cyber security systems are world leading.

Google and Amazon also provide cloud computing infrastructure that governments and cyber companies can harness in cyber warfare.