What the Investing Club is watching Monday — Biden angers China, JPMorgan reverses guidance

What we are watching May 23, 2022 We're monitoring the implications of President Joe Biden on Monday saying the United States would use force to defend Taiwan if attacked, prompting criticism from China. Semiconductor giant Broadcom (AVGO) is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire cloud computing company VMware (VMW). This could be an important deal because serial dealmaker CEO Hock Tan has been waiting for multiples to come down before striking. Piper Sandler says this is another signal that we may be nearing a market bottom in enterprise software. VMWare shares bounced more than 21% in the premarket, while Broadcom fell more than 4%. But Jefferies is not so sure about that bottom: The analyst cut price targets on a handful of software names — including Atlassian (TEAM), Snowflake (SNOW), Datadog (DDOG), Cloudflare (NET), Asana (ASAN), Crowdstrike (CRWD), SentinelOne (S), Workday (WDAY) — by 25% or more due to recession fears ... says software multiples are trading at 6.7 times 2023 revenue versus the historical average of 8 times … more downside could be ahead to multiples if fundamentals continue to weaken. Deutsche Bank downgrades Autodesk (ADSK) to hold, cites risk to consensus estimates HP Inc. (HPQ) downgraded to neutral from buy at Citi on moderating demand in the PC market. JPMorgan (JPM) is hosting its first Investor Day in 2020. The bank raised its 2022 guide for net interest income to $56 billion, up from the $50 billion estimate given in January. It also said a 17% return on tangible common equity remains its target and may be achieved this year. Starbucks (SBUX) will exit Russia after 15 years. SVB Leerink initiates/assumes coverage on a bunch of pharmaceutical names. Club favorites Eli Lilly (LLY) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), along with Regeneron (REGN), are buys. Amgen (AMGN) and Pfizer (PFE) are holds. Club name AbbVie (ABBV) catches a sell rating; analyst views it as a crowded defensive play, says 2024-2025 numbers need to come down. Dow Inc. (DOW) downgraded to hold from buy at Piper Sandler. Barclays lowers estimates and price targets on at home personal care sector: The Club is sticking by Procter & Gamble (PG), which Barclays took down to $157 from $176. Clorox (CLX) lowered to $115 from $126, Kimberly-Clark (KMB) $124 from $129, Colgate-Palmolive (CL) to $71 from $77. Morgan Stanley says stick to beverage names — Constellation Brands (STZ), Monster Beverage (MNST), Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP) — over home personal care/food stocks. Citi downgrades a bunch of retail names, including Gap (GPS), American Eagle (AEO), Kohl's (KSS). Amazon (AMZN) to sublet at least 10 million square feet of warehouse space and end some leases with landlords, according to Bloomberg. GameStop (GME) launches wallet for crypto and NFTs. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AMZN, PG, JNJ, LLY, STZ. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the Presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2022. Jeon Heon-Kyun | Reuters

What we are watching May 23, 2022