Judge blocks auction of Judy Garland's 'Wizard of Oz' dress by Catholic University pending outcome of lawsuit

A blue and white checked gingham dress, worn by Judy Garland in the "Wizard of Oz," hangs on display, Monday, April 25, 2022, at Bonhams in New York.

A federal judge in New York blocked Tuesday's scheduled auction of a dress worn by Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz" that had been expected to fetch up to $1 million or more for The Catholic University of America.

Monday's injunction barring a sale of the dress by Bonhams auction house in Los Angeles came more than two weeks after a Wisconsin woman sued to stop the sale, claiming it belonged to the estate of her late uncle, the Rev. Gilbert Hartke.

Barbara Hartke's lawsuit now will proceed in Manhattan federal court.

Judge Paul Gardephe ordered Catholic U., which is located in Washington, D.C., and Bonhams not to sell the dress until the lawsuit is resolved.

Anthony Scordo, the attorney for Barbara Hartke, in an email to CNBC said, "I am pleased with the ruling preventing the sale."

"I feel the judge carefully reviewed the submissions of all parties and came to a fair result," Scordo said.

Catholic U., in a statement, said, "The Court's decision to preserve the status quo was preliminary and did not get to the merits of Barbara Hartke's claim to the dress. We look forward to presenting our position, and the overwhelming evidence contradicting Ms. Hartke's claim, to the Court in the course of this litigation."