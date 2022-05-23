This 'Shark Tank' CEO got a $600,000 offer from Mark Cuban and Kevin Hart—for a product that helped him lose 300 pounds

Mark Cuban and Kevin Hart have lived very different lives. But they've learned the same lesson: People like inspiring origin stories.

On Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," the pair struck a $600,000 deal with a CEO named Alexiou Gibson, who runs a start-up fittingly named The Transformation Factory. Gibson's company sells edible sea moss gel, which played a critical role during his personal journey to lose 300 pounds of weight.

Gibson said his weight-loss journey started early: At age 21, a doctor told him he "wouldn't live to see 30." The wake-up call made him become "obsessed" with health, dedicating himself to working out, eating vegan and researching ways to consume more nutrients. He discovered sea moss, which contains minerals like zinc and iodine.

The business might never have launched if Gibson, now 35, hadn't shared his daily "sea moss lattes" on Instagram. But when users on the social media platform started reaching out to him, asking to sample sea moss themselves, Gibson saw opportunity.