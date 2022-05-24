Bitcoin Pizza Day and NFTs: Crypto players take over main strip in Davos even after market crash

DAVOS, Switzerland — Crypto-related technology companies are out in force at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, even after a recent market crash that has wiped off billions of dollars of value from the digital currency market.

The Promenade, a main strip where companies and governments take over shops and bars during the week of the forum, are dominated by crypto companies, nestled between major firms like Salesforce and Facebook-owner Meta.

"It's a big step for the crypto industry, they were always anti-Davos," one delegate told CNBC.

On Sunday, Tether, the company behind the stablecoin USDT, set up a stand giving away free pizza on the Promenade for Bitcoin Pizza Day. On May 22, 2010, a programmer bought pizza using bitcoin and it is widely seen as the first transaction using the cryptocurrency. The day is celebrated every year by the crypto community.

Another delegate remarked that crypto companies were "splashing the cash."