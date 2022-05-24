Electronics are set to get even more expensive as chip giants hike their prices

Products that rely on semiconductors are set to get even more expensive as chip foundries prepare to increase their prices, according to analysts.

The world's biggest foundries — including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Samsung and Intel — are considering further price hikes, analysts told CNBC.

"Foundries have already increased prices 10-20% in the past year," Bain semiconductor analyst Peter Hanbury told CNBC. "We expect a further round of price increases this year, but smaller (i.e. 5-7%)."

The foundries are increasing their prices partly because they can, but also because it's becoming more expensive for them to fund their growing operations.

"The chemicals used in [chip] manufacturing have increased 10-20%," Hanbury said. "Similarly, the labor required to build new semiconductor facilities has also seen shortages and increased wage rates."

TSMC warned clients for the second time in less than a year that it plans to raise prices, Nikkei Asia reported last Tuesday, citing people briefed on the matter.

The Hsinchu-headquartered firm is reportedly planning to increase its prices by single digit percentage points. It has cited looming inflation concerns, rising costs and its own expansion plans as the reason for the price rises.

A spokesperson for TSMC told CNBC that the company does not comment on its pricing.

Elsewhere, rival Samsung is set to increase its chipmaking prices by up to 20%, according to a Bloomberg report last Friday. Samsung did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

"With the continued shortage of semiconductor chips the manufacturers are able to charge a premium as customers continue pushing to secure supply," Hanbury said, adding that his firm expects the shortage to start to ease on certain chips by the end of the year.

Intel did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.