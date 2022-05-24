CNBC Pro

These EV battery stocks will dominate — despite the threat posed by Tesla, Bernstein says

thumbnail
Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE
An electric vehicle charging point in Stoke-on-Trent, England.
Nathan Stirk | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Automakers are increasingly piling into EV battery production, but Bernstein thinks these pure-play battery stocks will continue to dominate.

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO09:42
CNBC ProBroadcom, JPMorgan, and Microsoft are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers May 23
Alison Conklin4 hours ago
CNBC ProStocks poised for near-term rally after S&P 500 flirts with bear market, but selling is not over
Patti Domm4 hours ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley strategist who called sell-off sees it getting worse, recommends these stocks
Hannah Miao
Read More