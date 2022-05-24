Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki will join MSNBC this fall.

U.S. White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, December 20, 2021.

Jen Psaki, who left her role as President Joe Biden's press secretary earlier this month, will join cable news network MSNBC this fall.

Psaki will appear across all MSNBC programs on cable and will host her own streaming show beginning in the first quarter of 2023, according to MSNBC President Rashida Jones. She will also appear on both NBC and MSNBC during primetime coverage of the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election, Comcast's NBCUniversal said in a statement.

"Jen's sharp wit and relatability combined with the mastery of the subjects she covers have made her a household name across the nation," Jones said in the statement. "Her extensive experience in government and on the campaign trail and perspective as a White House and Washington insider is the type of analysis that sets MSNBC apart."

Psaki's show will air next year on NBCUniversal's flagship streaming service Peacock. NBC News President Cesar Conde has prioritized boosting the streaming service's news offerings by shifting select MSNBC programming, including documentaries and specials, to Peacock, which has more than 28 million monthly active accounts and 13 million paid subscribers.

Psaki was Biden's press secretary for his first 16 months in office. It's common for presidents to have multiple press secretaries in a four-year term. Karine Jean-Pierre succeeded Psaki earlier this month.

Symone Sanders, who worked as Vice President Kamala Harris' top spokeswoman, joined MSNBC this spring.