Santoli: Tuesday's slide is preventing the market from recovering the benefit of the doubt

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics. The bounces continue to be fleeting and quickly reversed, with yesterday's near-2% lift mostly undone (so far), preventing this market from recovering the benefit of the doubt from traders and testing the patience of investors. Too many of the Street's raw nerves have been inflamed by the latest run of news: brutal Snap revenue warning joins the Walmart and Target guide-downs to suggest growth hit a wall last month; the unwind in broader digital-ad stocks and drumbeat of startup-company layoffs suggests the valuation reckoning in growth tech is incomplete; weak new home sales further challenges the "housing can hold up" idea. With it, the broad indexes have skidded back toward — but not quite — to the intraday lows of this bear assault. The S & P 500 still resisting a close below that down-20% threshold, which means a contingent is still waiting and hoping for a more climactic flush lower before believing the risk-reward has improved. Is it relevant that the 3,800-3,900 support band has so far held? It's where valuations get to a "neutral" level based on the past decade's average, and it's a retrace of 38% of the post-March 2020 rally. Is this enough of must there be an overshoot toward cheaper and more oversold? Similarly, a debate has emerged over whether the classic signs of capitulation — VIX shooting above 40, put/call ratio ramping to genuine extremes — are necessary for a low. There's a case to be made on either side (VIX often has a lower high in the second purge of a sustained sell-off, many are pointing out). It's worth noting that slowing consumer demand, loosening labor-market backdrop, housing coming off the boil, buildup of inventories and financial conditions tightening in a fairly orderly way are all goals of the Federal Reserve's forward-guidance and rate-hiking program. This doesn't mean it's time for the Fed to declare victory, but it's probably telling that Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Monday expressed doubt on a September half-point hike after the assumed 50bp hikes in both June and July, and today the bond market has lowered the odds of a September 50bp move. It remains the case that the tangible leading indicators of an imminent recession are not yet in place (yield curve, credit spreads, unemployment claims, etc.), and growth scares are often overdone late in a cycle. But the sense that the recession call is "undisprovable" and the perception that the Fed cannot soon step back from its tightening plans keep anxiety levels high. The ghost that has shadowed this market for a more than a year now is that of the Nasdaq meltdown of 2000-2002, which started from a point of speculative froth and overvaluation, then took down the craziest/riskiest companies, followed by the expensive megacap winners, and then the tech economy itself retrenched (one start-up's spending is another tech firm's revenue). And so, stock prices chased the fundamentals lower. I've written about this uncomfortable analogy , but also said the "real" companies today were not nearly as overvalued now as then (MSFT peaked this year at 35x forward earnings, got above 60x in 2000, etc). Yet all that means is that the Nasdaq is unlikely to shed 75% of its value as it did from 2000-2002. It's now 31% off its peak, leaving plenty of room between the current tailspin and the one two decades ago. Banks are holding on to about half of Monday's rally. That's not terrible but not much to latch on to for the bulls. Auto retail, Best Buy, Ralph Lauren holding up well along with a bunch of pure defensive stocks shows some differentiation at work, not a bad sign. Market breadth is heavily skewed negative, more than 80% downside volume. The VIX only up 2, stuck at that unsatisfying 30 level. Credit spreads wider though mostly from Treasury yields sinking in that growth-stare rush for government bonds. Should be some month-end migration from bonds into equities based on relative performance, as JPM Morgan strategists have been saying, but unclear if that's enough to sway the tape.