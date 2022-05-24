The profit picture for these rare stocks is brightening while the market is mired in recession fears

As many companies deal with rising costs, slowing demand and ongoing recession fears, a CNBC Pro screen did bring some bright spots to the surface, revealing some names that are actually gaining earnings momentum. Investors have been contending with a steep market sell-off for the past two months as inflation worsened by the Russia-Ukraine conflict increasingly weighs on businesses. This week, traders will parse through more retail earnings to see how companies are dealing with rising costs amid lower consumer demand. Still, investors may still be able to pick out some winners. To find these names, CNBC Pro used FactSet data to screen for companies where analysts have been raising their estimates instead of cutting them. Specifically, we screened for stocks that have a current 2022 EPS estimate that is higher than it was three months ago. These stocks also are expected to post earnings per share growth of at least 10% this year. They also have buy-equivalent ratings from a majority of analysts covering them and are beating the broader market this year. Here are the stocks with the greatest earnings momentum: Our screen returned a string of energy names that have enjoyed a surge this year on rising oil prices. Analysts covering EOG Resources , Marathon Oil , ConocoPhillips , Devon Energy , Pioneer Natural Resources and Diamondback Energy all raised their earnings estimates for the current calendar year. Albemarle , one of the world's largest lithium providers, raised its earnings outlook twice this month as rising inflation drives up prices for battery makers who use the metal. Year to date, the stock is up nearly 4%. SBA Communications , a major cellphone tower operator and REIT, also made the list. In a note last month, KeyBanc analysts said SBA is a buy with "significant upside potential" as leasing accelerates. Analysts expect SBA's earnings to increase by 91% in 2022. The stock is down 14% this year. Semiconductor company Analog Devices made the list as well. Earlier this month, the company reported record revenue for a fifth straight quarter, citing "unprecedented demand" for its products. A note from Argus Research this month said strong demand and management is boosting Analog Devices during an ongoing period of supply chain disruptions. The stock price is down 8% in 2022. Other stocks surfaced in our screen include Booking Holdings , Marathon Petroleum , Valero Energy , Quanta Services , Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. , Phillips 66 , Monolithic Power Systems , Enphase Energy , W. R. Berkley , Halliburton Company , PTC and Assurant .