Treasury yields fall as investors monitor economic data

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, with investors focused on economic data releases. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 3 basis points to 2.8225% at 3:45 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 3 basis points lower to 3.304%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The effects of rising inflation on the economy and how this is feeding through into data, are being closely watched by investors, given growing fears of a recession. On Tuesday, S&P Global's flash purchasing managers' index readings for May are scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. April's new home sales data is then due out at 10 a.m. ET.