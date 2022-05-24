CNBC Pro

When the market was tanking, these stocks were hitting all-time highs and could go even higher

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro News and Analysis

CNBC ProSantoli: Tuesday's slide is preventing the market from recovering the benefit of the doubt
Michael Santoli23 min ago
CNBC Pro‘The Big Short’ investor Michael Burry says 2022 is like 'watching a plane crash'
Yun Li2 hours ago
CNBC ProThese stocks are down more than 25% this year, but insiders are buying more
Jesse Pound3 hours ago
Read More