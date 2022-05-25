Shares in Asia-Pacific mixed following tech sell-off stateside

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade following a overnight tech sell-off on Wall Street as investors fled social media stocks.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 0.17% in early trade as shares of Fast Retailing fell more than 1%. The Topix index traded 0.11% lower.

Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.51%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia advanced 0.2%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.3% higher.

Looking ahead, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is set to announce its interest rate decision at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday. Most of the economists polled by Reuters expect the New Zealand central bank to hike its official cash rate by 50 basis points again.

The New Zealand dollar changed hands at $0.6458 ahead of that announcement, still above the $0.637 that it was below at previous sessions last week.