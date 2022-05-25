Best trades on CNBC Wednesday: Pros make these portfolio moves during unstable markets, rocky earnings
Market Movers rounds up the best trades from investors and analysts on CNBC throughout the day. Traders say they are betting big on certain companies after they reported mixed earnings and guidance for next quarter. On Wednesday, the markets held onto late-day gains boosted by notes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting, which indicated more rate hikes . Wednesday's mentioned investments include JPMorgan, Dick's Sporting Goods and Snap .
