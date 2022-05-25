Boeing's Starliner capsule lands, completing a crucial step toward carrying NASA astronauts

Boeing's Starliner capsule lands in White Sands, New Mexico on May 25, 2022 to complete the OFT-2 mission.

Boeing landed its uncrewed Starliner spacecraft in the New Mexico desert on Wednesday, completing a crucial test flight as the company prepares to carry astronauts.

Starliner landed at the U.S. Army's White Sands Missile Range, after earlier in the day leaving the International Space Station – concluding the six-day Orbital Flight Test 2, or OFT-2 mission.

The mission completed one of its most important test objectives, reaching the ISS and docking successfully. OFT-2 marks a critical development milestone in Boeing's development of Starliner, which has run into several obstacles and delays over the past three years.