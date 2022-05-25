What the Club is watching Wednesday — Dick's cuts forecast, Nordstrom raises guidance

What we are watching May 25, 2022 More problems with retail: Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) beats expectations but lowers its full-year adjusted earnings-per-share forecast to the range of $9.15 to $11.70 from $11.70 to $13.10. The sporting goods retailer's shares dropped more than 14% in the premarket. But not all terrible as Nordstrom (JWN) shares popped more than 5% in premarket trading after the retailer reported strong sales and a slightly wider-than-expected loss for the quarter. Management also raised its annual sales and profit guidance. The board announcing a $500 million share repurchase program also helps. Best Buy (BBY) downgraded at Barclays due to slowing demand for consumer electronics, price target slashed to $80 from $135. Wendy's (WEN) shares jump in the premarket after Nelson Peltz's Trian Partners, which owns a 19.4% stake in the company, tells the board it plans to explore a deal for the company . Barclays shuffles ratings for U.S. oil exploration and production (E & P) companies, upgrades Diamondback Energy (FANG), which has lagged the group, to overweight and downgrades Club name Devon Energy (DVN) on recent outperformance. We still like Devon, but we have recently been buying Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), which Barclays raised its price target on to $302 from $298. Air Products and Chemicals (APD) upgraded at Atlantic Equities to buy from hold. The analyst likes industrial gases for their defensive growth ... they have pricing power and are less cyclical. I agree with this, and that's why the club owns Linde (LIN), which has outperformed APD this year. Atlantic argues high energy prices can be a secular tailwind for APD due to the higher refining margins and increased short-term investment in traditional energy infrastructure. Baird cuts price targets and lowers estimates across its internet coverage to reflect a higher probability of a mild recession. They think the negative impact begins this year and extends through most of next year. Airbnb (ABNB), Amazon (AMZN), eBay (EBAY), Pinterest (PINS), PayPal (PYPL), Shopify (SHOP), Twitter (TWTR), Wayfair (W) were all reduced. Brave call: Evercore ISI names Dell Technologies (DELL) a "Tactical Outperform" ahead of the company's earnings report tomorrow. Despite supply chain concerns, they think Dell's demand trends are strong enough for a beat and raise. Marvell Technology (MRVL) price target lowered to $90 from $105 by Susquehanna ahead of earnings tomorrow night. Analyst thinks upside could be capped as strong trends in the cloud could be offset by mixed trends in 5G, enterprise networking and the PC market. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AMZN, PYPL, DVN, LIN, MRVL, PXD. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Signage outside a Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. store in Clarksville, Indiana, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

