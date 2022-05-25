Ukraine uses Davos to make its pitch to the West — and takes over Russia's former party hub

The "Russian Warcrimes House" is showing a picture exhibition documenting alleged war crimes taking place in Ukraine. Organizers hope this will help the Davos elite taking future decisions about the war.

DAVOS, Switzerland — The war in Ukraine is top of the agenda at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, with a keynote address from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several prominent politicians calling for more action from the West.

A couple of minutes walk from the main WEF Congress Center is the former Russia House, where Russian businessmen and politicians used to host meetings and networking events in previous years. But the World Economic Forum has barred them from taking part at this year's event following Moscow's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor.

In its place is now an art exhibition that focuses on war crimes committed by the Russian military, using data from Ukraine's law enforcement agencies and human rights group Amnesty International.

"Russia for years came here to Davos to present itself in the way it believed it should show itself to the world ... but representing Russia in the way it really is, I think it is very important. That's what we are doing here," Bjorn Geldhof, the artistic director for Kyiv-based PinchukArtCentre and curator of the exhibition, told CNBC.

"We are representing war crimes that Russia is committing in Ukraine, but war crimes that were also committed in Chechnya, that were also committed in Syria — so what we are showing is the reality from Russia that most people don't speak about," he said.

There are about a dozen or so photos on display for Davos attendees, portraying wounded civilians and destroyed buildings. There are mounting allegations of war crimes committed by Russian forces in the country, some of which have been documented by international organizations such as Human Rights Watch.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of war crimes and says it does not target civilians, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.