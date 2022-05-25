Nvidia's solid quarter is overshadowed by a light guide, setting up a possible buy on the dip

Nvidia (NVDA) reported a better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter 2023 on Wednesday evening, but a lower than expected outlook caused shares to fall in after hours trading. Revenue rose 46% year over year to $8.29 billion, outpacing expectations of $8.13 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.36, up 49% year over year, edged the consensus of $1.30. Additionally, adjusted gross margin of 67.1% was higher than estimates of 66.8%. Bottom line Overall, it was a good quarter, which ended calendar year May 1. However, Nvidia's results were being overshadowed by a weaker than analyst estimated guide, which quite frankly, everyone should have seen coming due to the well-known events in Europe and China. What is striking to us is that Nvidia's share price surely reflected an impending guide down, with the stock down roughly 40% since China's Covid lockdowns began in late March. However, the consensus revenue estimate for the upcoming quarter ending in July has barely budged over the past few months at $8.4 billion, creating a misperception that Nvidia provided a weak outlook. We are in the camp that the stock's beaten down earnings multiple should have already reflected this downside, and with no change to our bullish views about the company's secular trends, this could create an opportunity for patient, long-term oriented investors like us. We are finally getting ready to repurchase 50 of the 200 shares we sold in early April at around $220 per share. We may be ready to make a buy in the morning if the stock is still down. Guidance Looking ahead to fiscal second-quarter 2023 ending in July, management forecasted the following on a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) basis. Revenue of $8.1 billion plus-or-minus 2%: This is below estimates of the aforementioned $8.4 billion but includes an estimated reduction of approximately $500 million related to Russia and the Covid lockdowns in China. The gaming business is expected to see a $400 million haircut and the impact to the data center business is expected to be approximately $100 million. Nvidia expects strong sequential sales growth in Data Center and Automotive to be more than offset by the sequential decline (in the teens on a percentage basis) of Gaming, which is also preparing to go through a new architectural transition later this year. Gross margin of 67.1%, the same as Q1 plus-or-minus 50 basis points, might be slightly below estimates of 67.5%. But we think it is good to see gross margins remain elevated. Additionally, management continues to believe the ramp of new products and more software sales will create opportunities to increase gross margins. The company expects operating expenses of $1.75 billion, other expenses of approximately $40, a tax rate of 12.5%, plus or minus 1%, and capital expenditures (capex )in the range of $400 million to $450 million. Based on the guide, analysts at Truist wrote in a note Wednesday evening that the implied earnings-per-share (EPS) outlook range is $1.19 to $1.32, which with a midpoint of $1.26 is below estimates of $1.36. Segment Q1 sales Data Center revenue soared 83% year over year to $3.75 billion, beating the $3.6 billion expected. Revenue from hyperscale and cloud computing customers (think the Amazon , Microsoft , Alphabet 's Google, Alibaba 's of the world) more than doubled year over year. Customers are still supply constrained in their infrastructure needs and are adding capacity to try to keep up with demand. Overall Data Center growth was driven by adoption of Nvidia's A100 GPU (graphics processing unit). Networking products are still supply constrained, but management sees this improving throughout the rest of the year Gaming revenue jumped 31% year over year to $3.62 billion, exceeding the $3.46 billion expected. Management said overall gaming end demand "remained solid" in the quarter but it was mixed by region, with the Americas strong but parts of Europe were soft due to Russia's war in Ukraine and China's hit due to Covid lockdowns. Channel inventory has "nearly normalized," according to management. There may be some cyclical concerns about the gaming industry, but management believes the underlying dynamics are "really solid." Some of the industry's positive drivers in the last two years are the 100 million new gamers entering the PC industry, the use of PCs by people to connect with friends and become influencers, and more people using home PCs as a second workstation. Professional Visualization revenue rose 67% year over year to $622 million, short of the $631 million expected. Nvidia continues to see demand from enterprises who need to build out their employee's remote office infrastructure to support hybrid work. Nvidia's Omniverse enterprise software is being used by about 10% of the world's top 100 companies, like Amazon and PepsiCo . Automotive and Robotics revenue fell 10% year over year to $138 million, below the $143 million expected. While this may be a small business today, it has a bright future. The company recently started production of the Nvidia DRIVE Orin autonomous vehicle computer, starting a major product cycle ramping in the second quarter and beyond. Nvidia's Automotive design win pipeline now exceeds $11 billion over the next six years. This is up from $8 billion from last year. Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) & Other revenue of $158 million dropped 52% year over year and missed the $193 million expected. Sales here are mostly driven by cryptocurrency mining, and management expects a diminishing contribution going forward. Capital Allocation Nvidia repurchased $2 billion worth of stock in its quarter that just ended on May 1. On Monday, the board increased and extended its share buyback program to up to a total of $15 billion through calendar year December 2023. This suggests management wants to become a regular repurchaser of its stock, especially with shares down significantly this year and the long-term outlook remaining bright. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long NVDA, AMZN, MSFT and GOOGL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. A sign is posted at the Nvidia headquarters on May 25, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images