Situation in Donbas region 'very difficult,' Zelenskyy says; civilization may not survive Putin’s war, Soros warns

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the situation in the Donbas in eastern Ukraine is "very difficult" with Russian forces concentrating their fire and manpower on assaulting the region and seizing key cities there.

Zelenskyy said in his nightly address to the nation that "practically the full might of the Russian army, whatever they have left, is being thrown at the offensive there. Liman, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk, Slaviansk – the occupiers want to destroy everything there."

Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian army is fighting back, but "it will take time and a lot more effort by our people to overcome their advantage in the amount of equipment and weapons."

Meanwhile, billionaire George Soros has said Russia's invasion of Ukraine could be looked back on as the starting point of World War III.

"Russia invaded Ukraine. This has shaken Europe to its core," he told those attending his annual dinner amid the World Economic Forum on Tuesday evening, adding that "the Russian invasion may turn out to be the beginning of World War III, and our civilization may not survive it."