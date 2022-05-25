SEC unveils rules to prevent misleading claims and enhance disclosures by ESG funds

Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, at the SEC headquarters in Washington, on July 22, 2021.

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday proposed two rule changes that would prevent misleading or deceptive claims by U.S. funds on their environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) qualifications and increase disclosure requirements for those funds.

The proposals, which are subject to public feedback, come amid mounting concerns that some funds seeking to profit from the rise in ESG investing practices have misled shareholders over what's in their holdings, a practice known as "greenwashing."

The measures would provide guidance on how ESG funds must market their names and investment practices. One proposal would update the Names Rule to encompass characteristics related to ESG.

The current Names Rule says that if a fund's name suggests it's focused on a particular class of investment, such as government bonds, then at least 80% of its assets must be in that class. The change would extend the rules to "any fund name with terms suggesting that the fund focuses in investments that have (or whose issuers have) particular characteristics." Therefore, funds with "ESG" in their name would have to clearly define the term and then ensure that 80% of the assets in the fund adhered to that definition.

"A lot has happened in our capital markets in the past two decades. As the fund industry has developed, gaps in the current Names Rule may undermine investor protection," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement.

"In particular, some funds have claimed that the rule does not apply to them — even though their name suggests that investments are selected based on specific criteria or characteristics," Gensler said. "Today's proposal would modernize the Names Rule for today's markets."

Global ESG funds received a record $649 billion in investments in 2021 through Nov. 30, up from $542 billion in 2020 and $285 billion in 2019, according to data from financial services firm Refinitiv Lipper. ESG funds now comprise about 10% of worldwide fund assets.