Terra backers vote to revive luna — but not UST — after $60 billion crypto collapse

Backers of Terra have approved a plan to revive the failed cryptocurrency venture — without the controversial stablecoin that helped trigger its stunning demise two weeks ago.

"With overwhelming support, the Terra ecosystem has voted to pass Proposal 1623, calling for the genesis of a new blockchain and the preservation of our community," Terra's official Twitter account posted Wednesday.

The proposal would lead to the creation of a new blockchain — a shared ledger of transactions — and its associated luna token, which is now worthless after investors fled en masse in the crypto equivalent of a run on the bank.

Earlier this month, terraUSD, a so-called stablecoin, plunged below its intended $1 peg. That led to panic in the crypto market, with investors dumping its sister token, luna.

TerraUSD, or UST, is what's known as an "algorithmic" stablecoin. Through some complex engineering, it was designed to maintain its dollar value through the creation and destruction of UST and luna, which would — in theory — help balance supply and demand.

That's different from how many major stablecoins, like tether and USDC, are meant to operate — as in, with actual fiat currency held in a reserve to support the dollar peg in the event clients withdraw their funds.

At their height, luna and UST had a combined market value of almost $60 billion.