These are the best and worst states to live in for millennials in 2022

Plenty of millennials have been on the move since the Covid-19 pandemic hit. If you're looking to join their ranks, you might want to consider Washington — both the state and the District of Columbia — as a prime relocation spot. That's according to a new study from personal finance website WalletHub, which published a report on Tuesday ranking the 50 U.S. states and Washington D.C. as the best and worst places for millennials – people roughly between the ages of 26 and 41 – to live right now. Washington state led the way, with Washington D.C. in second place and Massachusetts in third. The report prioritized factors like affordability and healthy job markets, noting that while millennials are currently the largest U.S. generation – at least, until they soon likely cede that title to Generation Z – they've yet to build as much wealth as their parents did at the same age, partly due to being saddled with debt and having to endure both a recession and a pandemic during their early-career years.

Tourists take in a sunset over the Seattle, WA skyline. 400Tmax | Istock Unreleased | Getty Images

WalletHub's rankings also took quality of life, education, health and civic engagement statistics into account, ultimately weighing 34 different metrics — including, amusingly, "Average Starbucks Latte Price" — to create composite scores out of 100. Here's the top 10, according to the website's findings: Washington (67.45) District of Columbia (65.34) Massachusetts (63.72) Utah (62.90) Illinois (60.28) Minnesota (60.22) Oregon (58.90) Wisconsin (58.68) Virginia (57.82) Colorado (57.55) Washington scored especially well in quality of life metrics, ranking second in that category behind the District of Columbia. The state's population already has the country's fourth-highest percentage of millennials, according to WalletHub, which used population data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Evergreen State also boasts the fourth-highest average earnings for millennials, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, helping it rank third in the economic health category. The state ranked sixth in terms of affordability.