'Kissinger still lives in the 20th century': Ukraine hits back at suggestion it should cede land to Russia

A Ukrainian MP has given what he called a "polite" reply to former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger's suggestion that Ukraine should be prepared to cede some territory to Moscow in order to reach a peace deal.

"I think Mr. Kissinger still lives in the 20th century and we are in the 21st century and we are not going to give up any inch of our territory," Oleksiy Goncharenko, a Ukrainian member of parliament, told CNBC Wednesday.

"That would be the worst signal to Putin," he added.

"We should stop Putin now and not let him go further," Goncharenko said, adding that he believed the best way to establish peace was to bring Ukraine inside the European Union as quickly as possible.

CNBC has contacted Kissinger's representatives for a response to criticism of his comments.