What to watch today: Nasdaq futures slide after tech-heavy index sank more than 2%

U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday, one day after the Nasdaq dropped 2.4% as Snap's 43% slide on a profit warning dragged many other tech stocks lower. The Nasdaq's bear market Tuesday was just shy of a 30% decline from its most recent high. (CNBC)



The S&P 500 retreated 0.8%, breaking a two-session winning streak, but was still above the bear market level of down 20% or more from a prior high. The Dow managed a small gain for its third straight positive session. But the 30-stock average remained in a steep correction as defined by a decline of 10% or more from its most recent high. (CNBC) Bond prices of late have been the recipient of the sell-off in stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield, which moves inversely to price, dipped to around 2.7% on Wednesday, ahead of the afternoon release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's May policy meeting. (CNBC) Even as the 10-year yield recently backed off late 2018 highs above 3%, it's still more than double the December low, taking mortgage rates higher and cooling demand for home loans. Applications to purchase a home were flat week to week and down 16% from a year ago. Refis dropped 2% and were 75% lower than the same week one year ago. (CNBC)

