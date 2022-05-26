5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Stock futures higher as Wall Street looks to break losing streaks

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 18, 2022 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

U.S. stock futures were higher Thursday, the morning after the release of a key earnings report from semiconductor giant Nvidia. All three major stock indexes are trying to break a long string of weekly declines and are on pace to do so before entering Thursday's session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, up 2.8% for the week, is in the midst of its first eight-week losing streak since 1923. The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite have both posted seven consecutive losing weeks. Those indexes are up 1.98% and 0.7% week to date, respectively. Stocks rose Wednesday, led by the Nasdaq's 1.5% advance.

Treasurys



In the bond market, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hovered around 2.756% on Thursday morning, ticking slightly higher by 1 basis point. Yields move opposite of prices. A basis point equals 0.01%. The muted move in Treasury yields comes after Wednesday's release of the Federal Reserve's May meeting minutes.

2. Nvidia shares fall on light guidance; Snowflake also slides

Jensen Huang, president and CEO of Nvidia, speaks during the company's event at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Jan. 6, 2019. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of Nvidia fell more than 4% in premarket trading, the day after the California-based semiconductor company issued lighter-than-expected guidance for its current quarter. CFO Colette Kress also indicated Nvidia plans to slow the pace of hiring and control expenses in the face of a difficult macroenvironment. In its fiscal first-quarter results, Nvidia reported per-share earnings of $1.36 and revenue of $8.29 billion, topping Wall Street's expectations for both metrics. Investors were anticipating Nvidia's results as they look for clues on the strength of the tech industry amid fears of a broader economic slowdown; semiconductors have historically been a cyclical industry. Shares of Nvidia are down about 42% year to date and more than 50% from their November high.

Frank Slootman, CEO of Snowflake Inc. on Sept. 16th, 2020. CNBC

Snowflake shares fell by more than 14% in premarket trading the morning after the maker of data analytics software released earnings and guidance. Wall Street did not expect Snowflake to say it anticipates -2% adjusted operating margin for its current quarter, which may be contributing to the stock's slide. Analysts polled by StreetAccount had expected an adjusted margin of 0.3%. Snowflake shares are down more than 65% from their November highs, embodying the market's turn away from fast-growing, money-losing companies as the Fed indicated tighter policy was ahead.

3. Macy's beats on earnings and sales, raises profit outlook

A pedestrian carries a Macy's Inc. branded shopping bag outside the company's flagship store in the Herald Square area of New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Macy's raised its full-year profit guidance Thursday, after reporting fiscal first-quarter earnings and sales that topped Wall Street's forecasts. Shares of the department store chain jumped about 15% in the premarket. In its fiscal Q1, Macy's earned an adjusted $1.08 per share on revenue of $5.35 billion; analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected per-share earnings of 82 cents on sales of $5.33 billion. Macy's is the latest retailer to report this earnings season, which has been a mixed bag for the industry. Companies such as Target and Abercrombie & Fitch have disappointed investors, while Nordstrom and Williams-Sonoma have topped expectations.

4. Apple to increase pay for corporate and retail employees

Getty Images

Apple plans to raise pay for both retail and corporate workers later this year, the iPhone maker said late Wednesday. Other technology giants such as Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet have adjusted compensation structures recently, as companies compete to retain talent in a historically tight U.S. labor market. Workers also are forced to face the hottest inflation in the U.S. since the early 1980s. As part of its Wednesday announcement, Apple said its starting wage for U.S. retail employees will become $22 an hour, up from $20; the starting pay at stores in some areas will be higher than that. The hike in retail wages comes as workers at some Apple stores across the country have embarked on unionization efforts.

5. Broadcom says it plans to buy VMware in $61 billion deal

In this photo illustration VMware logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. Rafael Henrique | Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images