French billionaire's stake in BT probed under Britain's tough new security law

The U.K. has launched probes into two major technology deals under its new National Security and Investment Act as it moves to protect its most prized technology assets from foreign takeovers.

In a note to shareholders Thursday, BT announced that U.K. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is "calling in" its deal with Altice, which is owned by telecoms magnate Patrick Drahi. BT said it plans to "fully cooperate" with the review.

The deal, revealed in December, would see the French multinational increase its shareholding of BT Group from 12.1% to 18%.

BT's share price fell over 4% in early morning trading on the London Stock Exchange Thursday.

The National Security and Investment Act came into force on Jan 4. It gives the U.K. government the power to scrutinize and intervene in business deals that have the potential to threaten national security.