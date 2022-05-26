China holds an unprecedented massive videoconference on the economy

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addressed multiple levels of government during a meeting Wednesday. In this picture, Li chairs a symposium on stabilizing growth, held in southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 18, 2022.

BEIJING — China held a rare nationwide meeting via teleconference Wednesday to bolster an economy battered by Covid.

The timing and scale indicated to analysts the level of urgency and current challenges for the country to achieve its target of around 5.5% GDP growth for the year.

"The difficulties, in some areas and to a certain degree, are even greater than the severe shock of the pandemic in 2020," Premier Li Keqiang said during the videoconference, according to a CNBC translation of a Chinese-language state media report.

He warned how the economy is at a "critical point" for determining its full-year trajectory, and called on officials to "work hard" — for growth in the second quarter and a drop in unemployment, the report said.

Mainland China has tried to contain its worst Covid outbreak since early 2020 by using stringent stay-home orders and travel restrictions, most notably in the metropolis of Shanghai. Foreign companies have reported lost production and sales as a result.

Although state media did not specify how many people joined the teleconference, an evening news broadcast Wednesday showed large conference rooms of people from different provinces tuning into the meeting.