CNBC Pro

Goldman says it's time to be a stock picker with energy stocks. Here are the firm's favorites

thumbnail
Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProNvidia is a buy even with weaker guidance from China lockdowns, Wall Street says
Sarah Min3 hours ago
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Tesla, Lululemon, Apple, CrowdStrike, Kraft Heinz & more
Michael Bloom2 hours ago
CNBC ProCowen says it's time to buy Coinbase as the trading platform is a 'pure-play' in growing cryptoeconomy
Samantha Subin6 hours ago
Read More